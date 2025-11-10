MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Russian troops have liberated a bakery plant in Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, the assault team commander with the call sign Lovets from the 1486th Motor Rifle Regiment reported.

"We have fully liberated the premises of the bakery plant," the commander said in a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian assault teams have advanced considerably along Dzerzhinsky Street, liberating seven large buildings and a factory technical structure that the Ukrainian army used as a stronghold, he added.