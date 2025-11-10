Ukraine attacks Belgorod Region with over 15 UAVs in past day

BELGOROD, November 10. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked settlements in the Belgorod Region with more than 15 drones and fired around three munitions in the past 24 hours, the region’s operational command reported on its Telegram channel.

"In the Grayvoronsky district, the villages of Glotovo, Gora-Podol, Kozinka, and Novostroyevka-Pervaya came under attack by four drones, two of which were shot down. It was also reported yesterday that a man previously listed as missing was killed two days ago in the village of Kozinka when an FPV drone struck a passenger car," the statement said.

According to the report, the Ukrainian army launched four UAVs in the Belgorodsky district, damaging a private house. The Krasnoyaruzhsky district was targeted with two munitions and four drones, though no damage or casualties were reported. Four UAVs and two munitions also targeted settlements in the Shebekinsky district, damaging a car.