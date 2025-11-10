Russia neutralizes four unmanned boats in Tuapse, damage reported on shore

KRASNODAR, November 10. /TASS/. Four unmanned boats of the Ukrainian army were neutralized near Tuapse, while a house, garage, and hangar on the shore sustained damage, the Krasnodar Region’s operational command told reporters.

"We neutralized four unmanned boats in the Black Sea near Tuapse. One of them exploded close to the coastline. The blast wave shattered windows on the second floor of a two-story house and damaged a garage and a boat hangar," the statement said, adding that no one was injured.