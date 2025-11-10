Russian troops deal fire damage to Ukraine near railway station in Kupyansk — commander

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Russian servicemen are carrying out fire strikes against Ukrainian forces in a forested area near the Olivino railway station in the Kupyansk direction, according to the commander of the assault unit of the 1486th Motorized Rifle Regiment, who goes by the call sign Lovets.

"We are currently conducting reconnaissance and delivering fire strikes on enemy positions in the forested area southeast of the Olivino railway station," he said in a video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense. The commander emphasized that Russian troops continue to advance and will accomplish their assigned mission.