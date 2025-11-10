LUGANSK, November 10. /TASS/. As many as 4,100 Ukrainian service members and foreign mercenaries were killed or wounded in action along the Lugansk People’s Republic’s (LPR) borders in the past week, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"The Ukrainian armed forces lost about 4,105 troops and mercenaries in the areas of responsibility of [Russia’s] battlegroups North, South and West along the borders of the Lugansk People’s Republic in the past week. The enemy suffered the highest troop losses in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup West, which operates in the Kupyansk, Borovskoye, and Krasny Liman areas, as well as in the Ukraine-occupied part of the LPR," he said, referring to data from the Russian Defense Ministry.

According to the military expert, Russian forces destroyed 74 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, including a German-made Leopard tank, 48 field artillery systems, 64 electronic warfare systems and counterbattery radars, as well as 102 ammunition, fuel and supply depots, and over 300 various combat vehicles.