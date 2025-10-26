Potential Russia-US summit to depend on US side — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Prospects for holding a Russia-US summit in Budapest will depend on the US side, which came out with this initiative, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Hungarian YouTube channel Ultrahang

"President [of the US Donald] Trump suggested to President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin to meet in Budapest. President Putin said, yes, let's go into the preparatory work," he said.

"So the initiative is there, and we are polite people. And when we are invited, we say, yes, let's agree how and where and when. And then this invitation is canceled, as President Trump said yesterday in the White House. Later they said that ‘cancel’ means ‘postpone.’ It's up to those who initiated the process," he went on to say.

According to the top Russian diplomat, he was not invited personally, but had "a good conversation with [US Secretary of State] Marco Rubio." "The initiative was on the part of the United States," he stated. "As I said, I heard that the State Department issued a communique saying that it was a good and productive phone conversation between Rubio and Lavrov. And it was so good that for the time being, we don't need any meetings."

Putin told reporters on October 23 that the Russian-US summit in Budapest had rather been postponed than cancelled. He recalled that the initiative to meet in Budapest had come from the United States.