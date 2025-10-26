MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has explained why Russia controls territories beyond Donbass and Novorossia.

"I think, inappropriate when people say, when are you going to end the war? Where are you going to stop? Zaporozhye, are you going to give it back? Actually, we now have taken some other territories which do not belong to the regions reflected now in our Constitution. The reason is very simple. We need a buffer zone," he said in an interview with the Hungarian YouTube channel Ultrahang.

"Because Ukrainians continue shelling, bombing, droning Russian territory, including the territories which never were challenged by anybody. I mean, Bryansk, Belgorod, Kursk," he explained.

"So root causes, that's what must be key to understanding how to help end this situation efficiently, thinking not about grabbing back territories, not about saving political losers who are ruling in Kiev, but thinking about the people who should be the utmost concern of those who say that they are champions of democracy. And when we are accused that we violate so many things, we invaded independent state in violation of one thing, like in violation of its independence, then in violation of the Budapest Memorandum of 1994," he stated.