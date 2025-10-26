Medvedev congratulates Russia’s friends on successful test of Burevestnik missile

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has congratulated friends of Russia on the successful test launch of the new cruise missile Burevestnik.

"Congratulations to all Russia's friends on the successful test of the unlimited-range Burevestnik (Storm petrel) cruise missile with a nuclear engine and warhead," he wrote on his X page.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier in the day that the tests of the missile had been completed successfully. According to the president, a lot is to be done to supply this weapon to the army but key objective had been attained.

In his address to the Federal Assembly (Russia’s bicameral parliament), Putin said that Russia had developed a small-sized nuclear power unit that could be used in a cruise missile to extend its range practically indefinitely. According to the president, this would be a low-flying missile with unpredictable trajectory.

The missile’s development kicked off after the United States withdrew from the 1972 Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) Treaty in December 2001.