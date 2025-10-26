A lot of ‘homework’ needed before Putin-Trump meeting — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. A lot of "homework" needs to be done ahead of a potential Russia-US summit, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"The presidents cannot meet for the sake of a meeting only, they cannot waste their time, and they say this openly. That is why they instructed [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov and [US Secretary of State Marco] Rubio to prepare this process. A difficult process. And, indeed, a lot of homework needs to be done before the agenda for this new summit is agreed," he said in an interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"So far, there are no such prerequisites," he noted. "The Ukrainians don’t want any peace process. Their reluctance is prompted by the Europeans, the European Union."

The Kremlin spokesman recalled that it was US President Donald Trump who expressed understanding that there is no sense to hold a summit now and Russian President Vladimir Putin shared this viewpoint in his statements.