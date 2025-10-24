Russia to respond to new sanctions based on national interests — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Russia will respond to new Western sanctions in line with its national interests, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We are currently analyzing the sanctions that have been outlined and made public. Naturally, we will act in a way that best serves our national interests - that is the guiding principle of our actions," Peskov stated. "We are not acting against anyone; we are acting for our own benefit. That is what we will continue to do," the Kremlin spokesman added.

The European Union’s 19th package of sanctions, which took effect on October 24, includes a ban on banking transactions with several Russian banks, a prohibition on the export of dozens of categories of European goods to Russia, a ban on the purchase of liquefied natural gas (LNG), and a ban on providing tourist services to European citizens wishing to visit Russia.

Sanctions have also been imposed on 117 foreign tankers transporting Russian oil at market prices, despite attempts by the EU and the G7 to set a price cap. In addition, more than 60 individuals and companies from Russia and its allies have been added to the EU’s blacklist.