MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. The losses of the Ukrainian army in the area of responsibility of the East group of forces during the day amounted to four Starlink satellite communication stations and five unmanned aircraft control points, said head of the group's press center Alexey Yakovlev.

"During the day, the enemy lost up to 390 military personnel, three armored combat vehicles, including an HMMWV and two Kozaks, ten vehicles, four Starlink satellite communication stations and five unmanned aircraft control points," he said.