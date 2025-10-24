MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. The Coalition of the Willing are united only by the desire to continue pumping the Kiev regime with weapons to continue military operations in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large for crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik said in an interview with Izvestia.

According to him, associations of this type are "absolutely reactionary."

"The only goal is to continue pumping weapons into Ukraine and try to compensate for the refusal of the United States to perform the same function as under [former President Joe] Biden, that is, to take over the lion's share of arms supplies to Ukraine and financial assistance," Miroshnik said. "This is all that unites these people who have decided that they need to continue military operations in Ukraine."

About the Coalition of the Willing

In September, French President Emmanuel Macron said that 26 countries of the Coalition of the Willing had confirmed their readiness to participate in sending military contingents to Ukraine after the truce was established. Later, Bulgaria, Italy, Poland, Romania, Croatia and Japan said they had no such intention.

A meeting of the Coalition of the Willing will be held on October 24 in London under the chairmanship of Great Britain and France with the participation of NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The coalition will discuss a 12-point plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that if NATO forces appear in Ukraine, they will be legitimate targets for the Russian army. He also said that after reaching long-term peace agreements, there would be no need to deploy Western troops on the Ukrainian territory.