Relaunch of Russia-US commission on New START Treaty ‘is not seen’ — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. The resumption of a consultative commission between Russia and the United States on the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty is not now in sight, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Izvestia.

"It is not seen so far," he said, commenting on restarting the commission.

A meeting of the New START Treaty commission was scheduled for 2022, but was postponed by Russia, which said that the American colleagues "demonstrated not just an unwillingness to take signals" from Moscow and take into account its priorities, "but acted in the opposite way" in some areas.

On September 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow, after the New START Treaty expires in February, is ready to continue with the quantitative restrictions for another year, if Washington does the same.

Ryabkov said on October 22 that the viability of the Russian initiative would be ensured only if reciprocated by the American side, which should not take steps that undermine the existing balance of deterrence capabilities. He said that Moscow must ensure the sustainability of Washington's rejection of the extremely hostile anti-Russian course of the previous United States administration.