MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at the congress of the Russian Geographical Society (RGS), instructed the government to explore the possibility of declaring 2027 as Year of Geography.

The RGS's experience in the Arctic, he believes, should be used in implementing Russia's development programs: from the economy and infrastructure to the environment, tourism, and the social sphere.

TASS has compiled the president’s key statements.

On RGS activities

The RGS's experience in the Arctic should be used for the country's development: "Certainly, it should be used in implementing development programs - from the economy and infrastructure to the environment, tourism, and the social sphere." Putin supported Sergey Shoigu's reelection as President of the Russian Geographical Society: "I hope that all voters will keep in mind his contribution to the revival of the Russian Geographical Society."

The achievements of current RGS members "are comparable in many ways to those of their predecessors."

On the importance of developing geography

It has been proposed to declare 2027 as Year of Geography in Russia: "I am asking the government to consider the possibility of declaring 2027 as Year of Geography."

Geography is important for Russia from a political perspective, including the creation of new geographical maps.

The decision to involve the Russian Geographical Society in the compilation of a unified geography textbook is "absolutely correct."

On Russia's AI policy

Russia will be able to create sovereign models of artificial intelligence only if it relies on its own culture, history, and traditional values: "Only by relying on our culture, history, linguistic richness, traditions, and traditional values will we be able to create truly sovereign models of artificial intelligence, rather than copying others' solutions." Copying others’ products leads to "technological and ideological dependence," and ultimately "to the loss of sovereignty."