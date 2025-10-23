Moscow to respond harshly if EU uses Russian assets — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Russia's response to EU countries using frozen Russian assets to issue "reparation loans" to Ukraine will be very harsh and painful, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"I can only say one thing: the response will be very harsh and very painful. We warned for a long time and explained our position. We did not take an aggressive offensive stance, but rather proceeded from the priority of cooperation under all circumstances, even these ones," she said.

The diplomat pointed out that the Russian side's reaction to foreign companies leaving the country in 2022 emphasized their "endless peacefulness" and focus on cooperation. "No one ever acted rashly, retaliated, or took measures against companies, operators, or individuals that could be considered scorched-earth tactics or attempts at revenge," she emphasized.

Zakharova added that Russia's responses have always been dignified. "They were aimed not so much at making things worse for them as at making things better for us in a situation where they want to make things really bad for us and make no secret of it. But if, despite all our patience, despite all our peacefulness, despite all our focus on cooperation, they go ahead with these steps to steal assets, the response, I repeat, will be painful, very painful, and very harsh. What form it will take is up to our relevant agencies," the diplomat said.

On frozen Russian assets

Earlier, Politico reported that the permanent representatives of EU countries had agreed to use frozen Russian assets to issue "reparations loans" to Ukraine. This decision could be approved on Thursday at the EU leaders' summit. Most of Russia's sovereign assets frozen in Europe — just over 200 billion euros — are blocked at Euroclear in Belgium. The depository has repeatedly opposed their expropriation, warning that Russia could seize European or Belgian assets in other parts of the world through legal action in response.

Upon arrival at the summit, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever said that the country would block the confiscation decision if other EU members did not share the risks. Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Moscow would definitely respond to the theft of its assets in Europe. He said that the Kremlin intends to prosecute those involved in this scheme.