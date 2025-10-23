France is preparing for long confrontation with Russia — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. France is preparing for a prolonged confrontation with Russia and is aiming to escalate the Ukrainian conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said at a news briefing.

"Let their actions speak for themselves," she remarked. "They clearly confirm that Paris is deliberately preparing for a prolonged confrontation with Russia, aiming to escalate the Ukrainian conflict."

She pointed out that France is currently grappling with severe socioeconomic challenges and is unable to extricate itself from a prolonged domestic political crisis.

"Unprecedented cuts to social spending are on the horizon," Zakharova stated. "Yet, instead of addressing real issues, the authorities are preoccupied with sourcing funds for their militaristic ambitions and the arms race. While they continue to stoke societal panic over an alleged Russian threat, they are also striving to squeeze resources from their citizens, who are already burdened by mounting economic hardships."

She also commented on reports that the French State Investment Bank has launched a targeted initiative to attract widespread public funds to support the country's military-industrial complex.

"This program aligns perfectly with Paris’s official policy of militarizing the economy. There’s little surprise here, except perhaps the extent to which they seem to disregard the interests of French citizens. We are witnessing how France’s shift toward a militarized economy is increasingly permeating various aspects of public life," she concluded.