Intensive diplomatic efforts underway to prepare Putin-Trump meeting — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russian diplomats are conducting "very thorough and truly serious" work to prepare the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with TASS.

"The contact [between Putin and Trump] took place and was commented on by the presidential administration. Mr. [Kremlin aide Yury] Ushakov provided detailed information about it. Following up on these contacts, the top diplomats of Russia and Hungary held talks to prepare for the event," she said.

"Work is also being carried out through diplomatic channels [at various levels]. This is a brief summary of the very thorough and truly serious work currently being carried out by Russian diplomats and those entrusted with preparing this visit, this meeting," the diplomat emphasized.

On October 16, after a telephone conversation with Putin, Trump announced that they had agreed to meet soon in Budapest. Ushakov also said that Moscow and Washington would "without delay" begin preparations for a new meeting between the two countries' leaders, which could be organized in the Hungarian capital. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban ordered the creation of an organizing committee to prepare for the summit, specifying that this work began on Thursday evening.