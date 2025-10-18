MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup Center made Ukraine lose up to 545 troops in the past day, battlegroup spokesman Alexander Savchuk said.

"The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 545 troops, three armored combat vehicles, eight motor vehicles and four artillery systems," he specified.

According to Savchuk, units of Battlegroup Center moved to more advantageous positions, hitting the forces and equipment of four Ukrainian mechanized brigades, an air mobile brigade, a jaeger brigade, an air assault brigade, two assault regiments and a territorial defense brigade near Vasilyevka, Novopavlovka, Belitsky, Artyomovka, Toretskoye and Krasnoarmeisk (called Pokrovsk in Ukraine).