MELITOPOL, October 17. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops are using the most sophisticated methods to attack the Zaporozhye Region and its energy infrastructure, the region’s governor, Yevgeny Balitsky, told TASS.

"We see that the enemy is using other frequencies, mother quadcopters carrying a large number of FPV drones to enlarge the area of coverage, solar batteries for recharging, and so on. We are taking all possible countermeasures and, thank God, power supplies have not been cut," he said, adding that the enemy is using the most sophisticated methods to attack the region.

"Although the enemy has delivered a series of massive strikes of up to 100 rounds and up to 100 drones on the Zaporozhye Region to plunge us into the 16th century, they are failing to do this because our air defenses, our army and security means are standing sentry. These means include nets, electronic warfare, teams shooting down enemy drones, interceptor drones and others," Balitsky said.