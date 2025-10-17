Ukrainian shelling kills child, two adults in Kherson Region’s Aleshki

GENICHESK, October 17. /TASS/. Ukrainian shelling killed a ten-year-old child and two adults in Aleshki in the Kherson Region, Governor Vladimir Saldo reported.

"The strikes by Ukrainian terrorists claimed the lives of three civilians. Two adults and a ten-year-old child were killed during the intense shelling of a residential area in Aleshki," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The regional head added that a cultural center in Kakhovka was damaged and a fuel tank at a gas station in Kalanchak caught fire due to Ukrainian actions over the past day.