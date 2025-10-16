Russia 'can not forgive' Latvia's discrimination against its citizens — Duma speaker

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russia must take a firm stance on the deportation of Russians from Latvia, as such discrimination cannot be tolerated, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said at a plenary session.

Latvia set October 13 as the deadline for taking the Latvian language exam. After that date, Riga considers the deportation of Russian citizens who fail to demonstrate sufficient proficiency in the language to be a legitimate procedure. The expulsion of 841 Russians on this basis has already been announced. Moscow has stated that measures have been developed to help resettle them in their homeland.

"We must take a tough, uncompromising stance. This cannot be forgiven," Volodin emphasized.

He also stated that those responsible for making decisions on the deportation of Russians "should simply not be allowed to hold any office in the future and must be held accountable for this."

"Our position today is not just to make a statement, but to once again stress that these decisions will not be forgiven. Those who made them, those who signed them, must know this," the State Duma speaker concluded.