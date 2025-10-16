LUGANSK, September 16. /TASS/. Russian forces are engaged in fierce fighting near the city of Seversk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), with Ukrainian troops resisting vehemently, Russian military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Fierce fighting is underway near the settlement of Seversk. Our soldiers are trying to entrench in the northern part of this settlement," he said, adding that Ukrainian troops "are resisting vehemently" near and inside the city.

"I would like to note that our forces have slightly advanced both from the east and from the south of this settlement, but the Ukrainian command is also sending additional forces and weapons there to stabilize the combat engagement line," he said.