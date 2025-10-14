Presidents of Russia, Uzbekistan discuss bilateral cooperation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Presidents of Russia and Uzbekistan Vladimir Putin and Shavkat Mirziyoyev discussed development of interaction between the two countries in a telephone conversation, the Kremlin’s press service said.

"Current issues of the bilateral agenda were considered, including promotion of large joint projects in trade-investment and energy spheres. Growth of mutual trade turnover was noted. Satisfaction was also expressed concerning close practical interaction of certain key authorities of the two countries," the Kremlin said.

The presidents of the two countries affirmed the disposition to further strengthening of allies’ relations. The leaders agreed to continue communications.