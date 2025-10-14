Air defense systems shot down 40 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions overnight

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 40 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions and the Black Sea overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.
"Over the past night, air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 40 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: 17 UAVs over the Belgorod Region, 12 UAVs over the Voronezh Region, three UAVs each over the Nizhny Novgorod Region and the Black Sea, two UAVs each over the Tambov Region and the Republic of Crimea, and one UAV over the Kursk Region," the ministry said.