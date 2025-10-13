Trump's Gaza mediation seeks balance of interests — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. In his Gaza settlement efforts, US President Donald Trump is trying to achieve a balance of interests, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Obviously, great powers should use their influence on all parties in a conflict to push them toward a balance of interests. And as President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin has recently said we see that President Trump is guided by these considerations," he said at a meeting with journalists from Arab countries.

He called for looking for the balance of interests in settling the crisis in the Gaza Strip.

Israel and Hamas resumed Egypt, Qatar, the United States, and Turkey-mediated indirect talks on settling the situation in the Gaza Strip on October 6. On October 9, Israel and Hamas agreed on the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan. The ceasefire agreement came into effect from 9:00 a.m. GMT on October 10. From this time, a 72-hour countdown started until the release of hostages held by the Palestinian movement Hamas in the embattled enclave.

Overnight to October 10, Netanyahu’s office said that the government had approved the hostage release deal. On October 9, US President Donald Trump stated that the Israel-Hamas talks in Egypt had yielded an agreement on the first phase of a peace plan. According to the US leader, phase one provides for the release of all hostages in the near future and the withdrawal of Israeli forces to agreed positions inside Gaza.