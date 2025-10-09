Russia to do its best to keep momentum in development of relations with Baku — Putin

DUSHANBE, October 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has assured Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev that Moscow will do all it can to maintain the dynamics of relations with Baku and continue cooperation in the spirit of alliance.

"Of course, the situation in the region, the situation in general on the international platforms - our foreign ministries have always worked very closely with each other. I hope that this cooperation will not just be restored, but will continue in the spirit of our relations, in the spirit of our alliance," he said.

"We never forget about this, we remember the agreement that was signed not so long ago, and for our part we will do everything to implement all its main provisions."