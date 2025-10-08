No official reaction from US to Russia’s proposal on New START — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russia has not received any formal response from the US side to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initiative to extend compliance with the restrictions under the Treaty between Russia and the United States on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (New START Treaty), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told journalists.

"No, we have not received anything," he stated, replying to a question on the matter. "Naturally, we have taken note of the public remarks of the US president himself and of the White House press secretary on this issue made a few days earlier. Essentially, the Russian president has outlined all the priorities and positions not only in his address to the participants of the September 22 Security Council working meeting but also later, during his meeting with the representatives who attended the Valdai Forum in Sochi," the senior diplomat added.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump, replying to a question from TASS, said that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal on the New START Treaty "sounds like a good idea." On September 22, Putin noted that after the New START Treaty expires in February, Moscow is ready to continue observing the quantitative limits for another year. However, he stressed that this measure is viable only if Washington acts reciprocally.

About the treaty

The Treaty between the United States of America and the Russian Federation on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (New START Treaty) was signed in 2010 and entered into force on February 5, 2011. The document stipulates that seven years after its entry into effect, each side should have no more than 700 deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) and strategic bombers, as well as no more than 1,550 warheads on deployed ICBMs, deployed SLBMs and strategic bombers, and a total of 800 deployed and non-deployed ICBM launchers, SLBM launchers and strategic bombers. The Treaty was signed for a period of ten years, until February 5, 2021, with a possibility of a further extension upon the parties’ mutual agreement.

In February 2021, Moscow and Washington extended the treaty, described by the Russian authorities as the benchmark in the sphere of disarmament, for the maximum possible five years.However, Putin announced on February 21, 2023 that Russia was suspending its participation in New START but was not withdrawing from it. The Russian president emphasized that before returning to the discussion of the treaty’s extension, the Russian side wanted to understand how New START will take into account not only the United States’ arsenals but also the nuclear stockpiles of other NATO powers, namely the United Kingdom and France.