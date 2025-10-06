LUGANSK, October 6. /TASS/. The losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including foreign mercenaries, over the past week along the borders of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) amounted to 4,600 killed and wounded. The greatest damage to the enemy was inflicted by the South battlegroup, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"The losses of Ukrainian armed formations in the areas of responsibility of the North, South, and West battlegroups over the past week along the LPR frontlines amounted to approximately 4,610 Ukrainian combatants and mercenaries, which is 215 more than in the previous reporting period. The greatest attrition of personnel was inflicted on the enemy in the area of responsibility of the South battlegroup, operating near the Serebryansky Forestry and in the Northern direction," he said, citing an analysis of data from the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The military expert added that during the same period, Russian forces also destroyed 7 tanks, 38 field artillery pieces, 51 electronic and counter-battery warfare stations, 110 depots of ammunition, fuel, and supplies, as well as nearly 280 various combat vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.