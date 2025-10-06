{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

Ukraine loses 4,600 military personnel, mercenaries in battles near LPR in past week

"The greatest attrition of personnel was inflicted on the enemy in the area of responsibility of the South battlegroup, operating near the Serebryansky Forestry and in the Northern direction," Andrey Marochko said

LUGANSK, October 6. /TASS/. The losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including foreign mercenaries, over the past week along the borders of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) amounted to 4,600 killed and wounded. The greatest damage to the enemy was inflicted by the South battlegroup, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"The losses of Ukrainian armed formations in the areas of responsibility of the North, South, and West battlegroups over the past week along the LPR frontlines amounted to approximately 4,610 Ukrainian combatants and mercenaries, which is 215 more than in the previous reporting period. The greatest attrition of personnel was inflicted on the enemy in the area of responsibility of the South battlegroup, operating near the Serebryansky Forestry and in the Northern direction," he said, citing an analysis of data from the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The military expert added that during the same period, Russian forces also destroyed 7 tanks, 38 field artillery pieces, 51 electronic and counter-battery warfare stations, 110 depots of ammunition, fuel, and supplies, as well as nearly 280 various combat vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Military operation in Ukraine
Georgia immune to 'color technologies virus' — Russian expert
Alexey Martynov noted that British special services traditionally play a serious role in all South Caucasian countries, including Georgia
Nearly half of Ukraine’s 154th brigade destroyed near Kupyansk, Krasnoarmeysk
According to a captive platoon commander from the brigade’s tank battalion maintenance unit, 40% of the brigade was destroyed
Zelensky says US approved Patriot purchases by Ukraine
The only problem is funding, Vladimir Zelensky said
Ukrainian Armed Forces attack settlements in DPR 10 times in 24 hours
In total, the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired 11 munitions at settlements in the region
Trump warns Hamas of ‘complete obliteration’ if it refuses to cede power in Gaza
The US President answered the question of what would happen to the Palestinian movement if it wanted to retain power in the enclave
NATO warships arrive at Georgia’s Poti port
Russia firmly stands against broader Georgia-NATO contacts and the alliance’s expansion towards its borders
Ukraine could not use HIMARS without Western intelligence — former commander-in-chief
The United States, as part of its military assistance to Kiev, provided it with support in the operation and guidance of the HIMARS MLRS and other types of weapons
Greta Thunberg, over 70 other Global Sumud Flotilla activists being deported from Israel
According to the news agency, nine Swedes, 28 French, 27 Greeks, and 15 Italians will be forced to leave Israel
RDIF chief assesses chances of US accepting Putin’s proposal on New START as high
This opinion is connected with the latest statements by US President Donald Trump, explained Kirill Dmitriev
Ukraine dissolves Dnepr group of armed forces covering major front section — media
The group was liquidated at the end of September
Hungary will not adopt euro to avoid deeper integration with EU — prime minister
Viktor Orban explained that "the EU is currently being shaken"
Clashes between Kurds, Syrian army reported in Aleppo governorate — TV
According to the TV channel, the sides are reportedly exchanging artillery and missile strikes
Press review: EU divided on Ukrainian reparations loan as Denmark targets Russian tankers
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 2nd
China outpaces US in race for global energy market leadership — news agency
According to the Ember analytical center, in August, China set a monthly record for exports of such products, reaching $20 billion
Top Russian, Venezuelan diplomats express concern over US actions in Caribbean
Sergey Lavrov stated that Russia strongly condemns strike delivered by the US armed forces on a vessel in international waters off Venezuela
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Those detained in Krasnoyarsk, Pyatigorsk confess to plotting explosions in synagogues
Earlier, the FSB reported that it had thwarted terrorist attacks on Jewish religious sites in the Krasnoyarsk and Stavropol Regions, which were orchestrated by supporters of an international terrorist organization banned in Russia
Kremlin calls EU claims linking drone flights to Russia unfounded, sweeping
"Numerous politicians in Europe are now eager to blame Russia for any issue," Dmitry Peskov stated
Venezuela warns US about possible provocative act at US embassy
President of the National Assembly of Venezuela Jorge Rodriguez added that the information was relayed to the US government through a European diplomatic mission in Venezuela
Poland proves 'incompetent' as host country of OSCE forums — Russian Foreign Ministry
According to Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, at least five experts who planned to participate in the Warsaw Conference on the Human Dimension on October 6-17 under the auspices of the OSCE Chairmanship-in-office "had their visas cancelled"
London plots provocation involving attack on civilian vessel in Europe — Russian SVR
The Foreign Intelligence Service noted that London is furious that years of British efforts to achieve a "strategic defeat" of Russia and turn it into a pariah state are falling apart
IN BRIEF: What is known about resignation of French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu
According to the report, Emmanuel Macron accepted his resignation
Anastasia Venza from Moscow Region crowned as Miss Russia 2025
The winner receives the chance to represent Russia at international contests
Air defense forces destroy drone flying toward Moscow — mayor
Emergency service specialists are working at the site of fallen debris
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Russia’s East battlegroup destroys three Starlink stations, 14 drone control points
Alexey Yakovlev also emphasized that fighters of the East battlegroup continue to carry out combat missions within the zone of the special military operation
Macron is a lame duck, he cannot pursue his policies in parliament — The Times
The newspaper believes that Macron, whose presidential term expires in 2027, has three options: to appoint a new prime minister, to hold parliamentary elections, or to resign
Press review: Russia, US face nuclear race risk as Ukraine prepares to intensify drone use
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 6th
Kremlin advises EU politicians to 'broaden horizons' amid drone incursions
Dmitry Peskov rejected related accusations against Russia as groundless
Trump says first phase of his Gaza plan may be completed in coming week
The US President noted that the technical teams will meet on September 6 in Egypt to work through and "clarify the final details"
Nearly 40,000 residents of Belgorod Region left without power — governor
The region’s governor Vyacheslav Gladkov stressed, that emergency crews are carrying out all necessary work to restore power
India considers purchasing five additional S-400 air defense systems from Russia
A meeting between representatives of India’s Ministry of Defense and their Russian counterparts is scheduled to take place this week, the newspaper said
Gold price hits all-time high, reaching $3,950 per troy ounce
By 5:12 a.m., gold’s growth had slowed, with the price at $3,947.4 per ounce
Georgian security service seizes arms meant to be used for sabotage on October 4
Security officers neutralized a number of individuals who presumably were to bring munitions and explosives to downtown Tbilisi
Russian army currently stronger than all others, including US — Maritime Board chief
However, Nikolay Patrushev cautioned that even such formidable forces would struggle to deter Western aggression without domestic support
Hamas ready to release all remaining alive hostages in one day — Al Hadath
According to TV channel, senior Hamas officials will be able to leave Gaza if they want to under Washington’s guarantees that they will not be a target of assassination attempts
Trump says Putin’s proposal on New START ‘sounds like a good idea’
The US President answered a question from TASS while speaking with journalists on the South Lawn of the White House
Kim Jong Un calls for continuous development of North Korea’s defensive capabilities
The North Korean leader noted that the "nuclear military alliance" between the United States and the Republic of Korea "is making rapid progress"
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
Drone provocations in EU exploited to fuel military hysteria — MFA
According to Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, the Russian side proposed direct contacts in Poland, as communication channels and hotlines have been established for such incidents, whether deliberate or accidental
Europe escalates tensions by providing more aid to Ukraine — senior diplomat
"It is also reflected in the military-political situation on NATO's eastern flank, where the number of exercises is growing," Alexander Grushko said
France’s new government has been announced
Former finance minister Bruno Le Maire will serve at the defense minister
US sacrifices interests tying all aspects of relations with Russia to Ukraine — expert
Eurasia Research Fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft Mark Episkopos pointed out that "the best approach may be a middle-of-the-road strategy that demonstrates a readiness to engage Moscow on certain issues outside Ukraine"
Russia warns Japan of countermeasures over military drills — MFA
The Japanese side "was told that provocative military activity next to the Far Eastern borders of our country, conducted also in cooperation with extra-regional countries - NATO members - is categorically inadmissible"
Russia finalizing development of strike systems — Putin
The head of state warned that in case of materialization of US plans Moscow will drop the memorandum on deployment of small and medium range strike assets
Poland scrambles warplanes amid strikes on Ukraine
Air raid sirens are ringing out in Ukraine’s Ivano-Frankovsk, Lvov and Ternopol regions
Nobel Week to open in Sweden with announcement of 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine
Since 1901, the Nobel Prize in Medicine has been awarded 115 times, with a total of 229 laureates
Decision to send Tomahawk missiles to Kiev may ruin Russia-US relations — Putin
Commenting on his speech at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday, Putin said he gave an honest overview of the situation
Zelensky asks for air truce in wake of explosions in Ukraine
He stated that a unilateral ceasefire in the sky is quite possible
French politician says Macron should be next to resign after prime minister
French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu submitted his resignation to Emmanuel Macron amid opposition criticism after the new government lineup was announced on October 5
Russian troops expand control zone in Kharkov Region along border — authorities
The Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of the village of Otradnoye on October 6
Europeans’ money to vanish in burner of war in Ukraine, warns top Hungarian diplomat
The European Union is seeking to cut off the last channels of communication with Russia, said Peter Szijjarto
Kalashnikov gunmaker unveils assault rifle chambered for NATO cartridge
The new assault rifle has a magazine for 20 rounds
Kremlin welcomes Trump's optimistic stance on New START Treaty — Kremlin
However, according to Dmitry Peskov, no specific signals have been received through diplomatic channels yet
Medvedev to travel to North Korea for 80th Anniversary of Workers’ Party of Korea
The party was established in 1945 and currently acts as the ruling party in North Korea under the leadership of Kim Jong Un
Russian troops push southward after liberating Otradnoye in Kharkov Region
The Russian Defense Ministry reported on October 6 that its Battlegroup North had liberated the settlement of Otradnoye in the Kharkov Region "through active and decisive operations"
Patriot systems struggle to intercept Russian missiles in Ukraine
According to the newspaper, Russian specialists are modernizing their weapons to circumvent these systems
Hamas delegation arrives in Egypt for ceasefire talks with Israel
The movement’s delegation is led by its head Khalil al-Hayya
Russian troops liberate Otradnoye community in Kharkov Region over past day
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,465 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Foreign customers eye Russia’s new ‘super gun’
The Russian ShAK-12 assault rifle evokes great interest of foreign customers
Pashinyan follows in Zelensky's footsteps by quantum leaps — high-ranking source in Moscow
Earlier, Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia's security allies had allegedly publicly called for regime change in Yerevan against the backdrop of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh
Russia-India Indra 2025 drills kick off at Mahajan Field Firing Range — top brass
The joint drills are scheduled to continue until October 15
Russia will take tough countermeasures to confiscation of its assets abroad — MFA
As Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko stressed, Moscow repeatedly warned that it will retaliate
Russia’s Medvedev sees Ukrainian Banderites behind European drone frenzy
According to Dmitry Medvedev, those drones could be "banderite provocations designed to boost weapons supplies or unleash a war"
IN BRIEF: Elections in Georgia and unrest in Tbilisi
Georgian authorities have called the opposition rally an attempted coup orchestrated by foreign agents
Kremlin spokesman shares how Putin's grandchildren congratulate him on his birthday
The Russian President will turn 73 on October 7
Georgia immune to 'color technologies virus' — Russian expert
Alexey Martynov noted that British special services traditionally play a serious role in all South Caucasian countries, including Georgia
US to begin construction of new Virginia-class submarine in December
In June, the US government allocated $987 mln to the company Electric Boat to accelerate efforts to expand and modernize facilities involved in the construction of nuclear submarines
Russian armed forces destroy a special forces group of Ukrainian armed forces in Kupyansk
Ukrainian servicemen were attempting to leave the city in an armored vehicle
Poland moving troops to its borders, rehearsing Kaliningrad’s blockade — expert
According to Alexander Stepanov, Poland, along with the Baltic states, is one of the leaders in saturating the Russian border with HIMARS missile systems with ATACMS and GMLRS
French PM Lecornu steps down amid backlash over new cabinet
Sebastien Lecornu’s term as prime minister, which lasted only 27 days, became the shortest in the history of the Fifth Republic
Poland ignores Russia’s proposal on clarifying drones’ origin — senior diplomat
From the point of view of settling the situation, invoking Article 4 is senseless, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko noted
UAC delivers another batch of Su-34 fighters to Russian Aerospace Forces
Aircraft factories are maintaining production rates and regularly supplying new aircraft to the customer
Trump essentially accepts Putin’s proposal on New START — US expert
Now, the Kremlin and the White House need to formalize the arrangement, Executive Director of the Arms Control Association Daryl Kimball emphasized
Moldovan president’s party to have 55 seats in newly-elected parliament — CEC
The decision must be confirmed by the Constitutional Court
At least 65 Palestinians killed in Gaza in 24 hours due to Israeli attacks
According to the enclave’s Ministry of Health, the total number of Gaza residents killed since the start of the conflict has reached 67,139, with nearly 170,000 wounded
Possible Tomahawk deliveries to Kiev will be limited to early modifications — expert
The range of these cruise missiles is significantly shorter, Vladimir Yeranosyan, an expert at the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis, emphasized
UK, Germany, France seeking to stage color revolution in Serbia — Dodik
The President of the Republic of Srpska believes that the country is being effectively divided
Russia, Azerbaijan start producing oil tankers — Putin
"Their use, particularly on the Azov-Black Sea and Caspian routes, will make it possible to noticeably scale up deliveries of energy resources to global markets," the Russian leader said
FACTBOX: What is known about Ukrainian missile strike on Belgorod
According to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, two people were killed
North-South corridor to serve as highway to East Africa — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister, the initiative of President Vladimir Putin on forming the Greater Eurasian Partnership provides for establishing broad cooperation among countries and multilateral associations located in Eurasia
Around 5,400 residents remain without power in Russia’s Belgorod Region
The region’s governor Vyacheslav Gladkov noted that there are partial outages in 24 settlements
FSB thwarts terrorist attacks on Jewish religious sites in Krasnoyarsk, Stavropol Regions
According to the FSB, the terrorist attacks were being planned under the pretext of protecting the interests of Palestinian citizens who had suffered during the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Nobel Prize in medicine granted for immune system breakthroughs
The Nobel Committee said that the body's immune system needs to be kept in balance, or it will attack its own organs
Hamas refutes media reports on its readiness to surrender arms under Trump’s plan
Senior Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi has also denied false allegations on the progress in the Gaza ceasefire talks
In NATO, even without knowing Russian, they understand what Putin is saying — Kremlin aide
Contrasting Western politicians with their military counterparts, an aide to the Russian leader Nikolay Patrushev asserted that the latter "understand that if this course continues, a terrible catastrophe is inevitable"
What is known about consequences of overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions
One person was injured by falling drone debris in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, Governor Gleb Nikitin reported
Kiev lacks infrastructure for launch of US-made Tomahawk missiles — senior Russian MP
The Tomahawk is a complex system, and it cannot be operated easily, Andrey Kartapolov noted
Russian forces advancing near Volchansk despite buildup of Ukrainian forces — expert
Military expert Andrey Marochko noted that the Ukrainian armed forces command regularly sends additional forces and resources to Vovchansk, including from the command reserve
Dodik calls drone incidents in Europe part of global provocation against Russia
Russia is as close as possible to the concept of a prosperous and wealthy country, said President of the Republika Srpska
Russia has its own potential to solve special military op tasks — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that it also includes space capabilities
Russian forces improve positions in Krasny Liman, Seversk areas over week — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, positive changes on the line of engagement and the advance of Russian troops have led to an extension of the buffer zone and a reduction in the area of occupied LPR territory
INTERVIEW: West seeking to dismantle Dayton Agreement — Dodik
The Republic of Srpska will take measures to foil any violations during the election, said Milorad Dodik
Russia's Oreshnik strike highlights gaps in Ukraine's defense capabilities — ex-commander
Russia used Oreshnik in a non-nuclear strike targeting Ukraine’s Yuzhmash defense plant in Dnepropetrovsk in November 2024
Russian Kinzhal, Iskander missiles become harder to intercept, says newspaper report
As a result of the modernization, they now make some last-minute maneuvers that make them more difficult to take out
Russian diplomat calls on world not turn blind eye to crimes against Russian journalists
The Russian foreign ministry maintains a register of what Russian journalists are faced with abroad, Maria Zakharova noted
Press review: Putin asserts Valdai stance as Russia is ready to repel US missiles
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 3rd
Poland working to undermine, destroy very essence of OSCE — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova pointed out that OSCE had been created for security and cooperation and thanks to NATO's efforts, little remained of that
Russian forces liberate Kuzminovka in Donbass region — top brass
The task was completed by units of the Southern Group of Forces
Europe will partially resume imports of Russian energy resources in future — S&P analyst
According to Dave Ernsberger, if supplies are completely cut off, European countries will be forced to purchase oil and liquefied natural gas at inflated prices
