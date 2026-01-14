{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russia open to serious negotiations on Ukraine — Lavrov

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly reaffirmed Russia's position on openness to negotiations on Ukraine, the Russian foreign minister noted

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly reaffirmed Russia's position on openness to negotiations on Ukraine, if they are really serious, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks with Namibian Minister of International Relations and Trade Selma Ashipala-Musavyi.

"President Putin has repeatedly, including at various events over the past couple of weeks, reaffirmed our position on openness to negotiations on Ukraine, if these negotiations are serious and if those interested in such negotiations are truly ready for them and have something to say," he noted.

Earlier, Politico, citing sources, reported that EU countries have been discussing the possibility of appointing a special representative for Ukraine peace talks, who would be able to negotiate with the Russian side on behalf of the EU. Finnish President Alexander Stubb is among the possible candidates for this role.

Europe's push for ceasefire before peace deal aimed at preserving Kiev regime — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, the aim of European politicians is just to buy extra time
Gazprom sets new record for daily gas supplies to China via Power of Siberia
A new record was set on January 12
EU wants to settle Greenland issue with Trump through talks — newspaper
According to Politico, the discussion intensified amid Donald Trump’s recent statements that the US "needs" Greenland
US asks Europe to share intelligence on potential targets in Iran — newspaper
According to a source, there are "no indications that President Trump will target nuclear facilities"
US’ new Iran-related tariffs will force India to review its trade policy — newspaper
Accordint to the report, India will have to balance economics, strategy, and geopolitics to maintain good relations with the United States while protecting its interests
West’s systems cannot intercept Russia’s Oreshnik warheads — expert
"Currently, there is only one air defense missile system on planet Earth that was originally designed to intercept medium-range ballistic missiles and hypersonic warheads — the S-500 Prometheus," Alexander Mikhailov said
IOC should allow all world's athletes to compete — Russian lawmaker
The IOC press office said earlier in the day that the organization must take into account the present-day political context, but does not take sides in global conflicts, as that falls outside its intended mission
Trump threatens to take 'very strong action' against Iran
The US President thus commented on allegations about the Iranian authorities’ plans to execute anti-government protesters
Paris not yet working on Putin-Macron contacts — source
A French diplomat still noted that nothing can be ruled out
Kazakhstan boost oil supplies via Atyrau-Samara route after attacks against CPC
The authority completed the effort on export flows reallocation to mitigate the consequences of the drone attack on the industry and prevent production halt
Russian Oreshnik missile exposes US Patriot's weakness vs hypersonic missiles — expert
According to Alexander Stepanov, unbiased Western and Ukrainian sources recorded the warheads’ final velocity at approximately 13,000 km/h
Over 370 Ukrainian troops convicted for crimes in Kursk Region — top investigator
Alexander Bastrykin said the Russian Investigative Committee concluded the probe of 279 criminal cases regarding 413 individuals implicated in these heinous actions
Tanker chartered by Chevron attacked by drone
All crew are safe, and the vessel remains stable
World’s governing Olympic body comments on US military operation in Venezuela
According to the statement, the International Olympic Committee "cannot involve itself directly in political matters or conflicts between countries"
Timoshenko confirms reports of searches at her party’s office
According to earlier reports, the Batkovshchina party office was searched overnight in connection with the Verkhovna Rada bribery case
Expert sees death sentence for ex-South Korean president as unlikely
Head of the Korean and Mongolia Department at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Oriental Studies Alexander Vorontsov also did not rule out that Yoon Suk-yeol could be pardoned when a new president came to power
Russia’s international reserves set new record increasing to $763 bln — Central Bank
The previous record high of Russia's international reserves of $752.6 bln was reached on December 19
Tariffs on cooperation with Iran to cause turmoil in US itself — Chinese expert
Zhu Yongbiao said that Washington’s tariff measures could further exacerbate Iran's economic crisis
Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia urge US against striking Iran — media
According to the newspaper, in private contacts the Arab states warned the US administration that any such move would cause turmoil in oil markets and ultimately harm the US economy
OSCE secretary general accepts credentials from new Russian representative
Dmitry Polyansky replaced Alexander Lukashevich, whose ten-year assignment ended in December 2025
Russia says carefully documented Western hoax in Bucha
"Future researchers would have a much easier time navigating the issue leaning on sources, transcripts, rebuttals," Maria Zakharova said
What is known about Ukraine’s corruption scandal as Timoshenko faces bribery charges
Ukraine’s Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office Speaker Olga Postolyuk has confirmed the charges against Yulia Timoshenko, who faces five to ten years in prison
Drone attack damages apartment buildings in Rostov-on-Don in southern Russia
Falling drone debris caused some buildings at an industrial site to catch fire
Two tankers attacked by drones near CPC terminal — Kazakh Energy Ministry
Nobody was injured among crewmembers, the ministry informed
US Navy seeks to enhance submarine stealth — Krylov Center expert
According to Valery Polovinkin, the US has begun installing small drones on Ohio-class submarines that pinpoint the submarine's location
Trump says ‘too many’ protesters killed in Iran
Commenting on reports about casualties during the protests in Iran, he said that he doesn’t have verified information about this
Trump sees Greenlanders’ reluctance to become part of US as 'their problem'
Thus, Donald Trump commented on Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen’s remark that the island chose Denmark over the US
Nearly 600 Ukrainian shelling attacks reported from Kherson Region municipality in week
As many as 323 rounds were fired from artillery systems and 262 attacks were staged with the use of drones
EU, British ruling elite actively obstruct peace deal on Ukraine — Zakharova
"Even the possibility of peace is viewed by the ruling elites of these countries and bureaucracy as a threat to their fading global dominance," Maria Zakharova said
France ready for dialogue with Russia through bilateral, multilateral channels — source
A French diplomatic source stressed that dialogue is always possible
West’s hoaxes, attempts to keep dominance: Russian foreign ministry’s statements
Maria Zakharova noted that Russia has carefully documented the hoaxes purported by the West and the Kiev regime, including the Bucha tragedy
Roszarubezhneft to continue to fulfill its obligations in Venezuela
Roszarubezhneft intends to continue steadily developing its assets together with the Venezuelan side
West aware their troops in Ukraine to become Russia’s legitimate target — envoy
Dmitry Polyansky noted that Moscow had repeatedly said it at various levels
FACTBOX: What is known about F-16 fighter jet deliveries to Ukraine
Russian troops delivered a strike by the Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missile system on January 9, crippling the Lvov state aircraft repair plant in western Ukraine
US Tempest system likely to play leading part in NATO’s 'drone wall' — expert
According to Alexander Stepanov, the Tempest is a compact and relatively inexpensive system, developed in collaboration between the US private sector and military industry
London court charges Russia's Motin with negligence in March tanker crash
The prosecutor added that Motin took no action despite the fact that "the collision course was obvious when seen from the bridge" and had earlier been apparent on the computer installed there
Four civilians injured in drone attack on Russia’s Rostov-on-Don
All four were taken to Rostov Emergency Hospital
Iranian army more effective today than before June 2025 war with Israel — top brass
Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian army Major General Amir Hatami stressed that the June 2025 combat experience "strengthened the ability of the Iranian armed forces to repel various potential aggressive scenarios"
Russia developing stratospheric fighter drone called 'Predator'
The drone's design utilized monowing technology, which enhances the aircraft’s flight speed, payload capacity and stealth
US Congress unlikely to approve Greenland annexation bill — GovTrack
Experts estimate that the probability of this initiative being adopted by the House Committee on Foreign Affairs does not exceed 10%
Pentagon obtains, secretly tests device that causes Havana syndrome — CNN
Experts continue to study the device and are looking for its connection to dozens of bizarre incidents that the authorities have not been able to explain
Iranian diplomat warns US tariffs could trigger negative consequences
Ismail Baghaei stressed that "the US economic sanctions, which violate and infringe upon the basic rights of each Iranian citizen, are a crime against humanity"
Medvedev advises Trump to 'take' Greenland before it choses to join Russia
In his opinion, if Greenland were captured, Donald Trump would have a new position — acting president of Greenland
Iran to withdraw from naval maneuvers involving BRICS countries — news portal
Two Iranian Navy vessels that have already arrived in South Africa will not be taking a direct part in the exercise which runs until January 16
EU may appoint special envoy to negotiate with Russia over Ukraine — newspaper
According to Politico, the EU fears that it will not be able to defend its position without a seat at the negotiating table
Kim Jong Un’s sister says Seoul dreaming with reconciliation statements
Relations between the two Koreas will never change, Kim Yo Jong said
Lavrov, top Namibian diplomat to discuss trade, political dialogue
The parties will also exchange views on international and regional issues of mutual interest
FACTBOX: Drone raid in Russia’s Rostov Region, casualties reported
Rescuers recovered the body of a man while clearing an apartment hit in a drone attack on Rostov-on-Don
SpaceX offers free Starlink satellite service in Iran
According to the news agency, information about the free service isn’t public
Explosions reported in southern Ukrainian city of Nikolayev
No other details were available
Over seven tons of drugs seized in Venezuela since New Year — interior minister
Diosdado Cabello recalled that in 2025 the country’s law enforcement structures took down numerous drug production operations and transit routes going through Venezuela from Colombia and Ecuador
Apple registers its trademark in Russia
Throughout 2025, the company registered only one trademark in Russia - Center Stage
US can't do in Iran what it did in Venezuela, says Russian senator
Konstantin Kosachev said that external military intervention in the current conditions would only strengthen the unity of the nation
Russian Foreign Ministry gives breakdown of how West created Bucha hoax
Maria Zakharova said that for a Westerner, an outsider, or a person who has not conducted proper research on this issue, it all looks reliable
Kazakhstan confirms decline in oil shipments via CPC terminal after drone attack
The attack against CPC took place on November 29 of the last year with the use of the Ukrainian sea drone
The consequences of January 9 strike with Oreshnik missile system on targets in Ukraine
Russian troops delivered a strike by the Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missile system on January 9, crippling the Lvov state aircraft repair plant
Venezuela’s authorized president to send envoy to US for talks — agency
According to the news agency, this envoy will be the chief of mission at Venezuela’s embassy in the UK and a former foreign minister Felix Plasencia
Russia strongly condemns external interference in Iran’s domestic affairs — MFA
Maria Zakharova also stressed that Washington’s threats to launch new military strikes against Iran are totally unacceptable
Putin orders to put Canpack, Rockwool assets in Russia under temporary new management
The decision took effect on December 31, 2025
EU distracts population from US attempts to seize Greenland — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova questioned the actions of EU officials
Ukrainian drones hit 130 civilians in January — Russian diplomat
Rodion Miroshnik pointed out that regions near the frontline experienced spikes in attacks by Ukrainian forces using multiple rocket launchers, mortars, and artillery
Russian forces repel air attack on ten cities, districts in southern Rostov Region
Airstrikes damaged apartment buildings in Rostov-on-Don, Governor Yury Slyusar said
Explosions reported in Ukrainian city of Krivoy Rog
Air raid warnings are currently in effect for the Dnepropetrovsk region
Press review: Trump raises Latin America tensions and Greenland dispute tests NATO unity
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, January 13th
Russia strongly calls on US to release Maduro, his wife — MFA
It also emphasized the need "to create conditions for resolving any existing problems between the United States and Venezuela through dialogue"
Maximal interest rate on ruble deposits down to 15.28% in late December 2025
The rate was at the level of 15.38% in in the middle of the last month and 15.63% in the first ten-day period of December 2025
Trump says US tariffs on Iran's trading partners took effect
The US leader also reaffirmed that he does not have accurate data on the number of protesters killed in Iran
Matilda tanker not having critical damage after drone attack
No victims and injured individuals are among the crewmembers
Israel follows US lead, announces withdrawal from several international organizations
According to the Israeli foreign ministry, the relevant decision was made by Minister Gideon Saar "after reviews and discussions held following the United States withdrawal from dozens of international organizations"
Moldovan president seeks economic lifeline from Romania with unification pledge — ex-PM
Former Prime Minister Vlad Filat commented on the opposition’s intention to impeach Sandu on high treason charges
FACTBOX: New searches, 'unmasking' in Ukraine corruption scandal
Leader of the Batkivshchina party Yulia Timoshenko confirmed the searches at her party's office and denied all accusations
Russian Navy has everything necessary to fight piracy in Black Sea — Krylov Center
Valery Polovinkin said that, if necessary, the Navy would be able to easily transport new corvettes from their shipyards via inland waterways to both the Black and Baltic Seas
Limitations on US, Russian strategic nuclear arms will cease to exist on February 5
The United States seems to be unwilling to accept Russia’s proposal to continue adhering to the treaty's key provisions for another year after it expires in February, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said
Russia delivers massive overnight strike on Ukrainian army’s energy sites over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and an armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Kiev’s aggression kills over 7,100 Donbass civilians since 2014
According to the Russian Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin, 21,000 civilians have suffered injuries
Kingisepp Machine Building Plant withdraws from United Shipbuilding Corporation
KMZ owner Mikhail Danilenko said the current staff will be retained
Ukrainian army carries out four attacks on Donetsk People’s Republic in past day
A total of 11 projectiles were fired
Witkoff, Kushner may soon visit Moscow to meet with Putin, Bloomberg reports
According to the agency's sources, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will present the latest drafts of plans for resolving the Ukrainian conflict
South Korean prosecutors ask for death penalty for ex-President Yoon Suk-yeol
Yoon Suk-yeol is charged with organizing a rebellion against the constitutional order by attempting to impose martial law in December 2024
US has limited military options to deploy against Iran — media
The US troops and ships that were once at the president’s disposal have shifted to the Caribbean, the newspaper said
Burevestnik cruise missile processes large stock of data with AI — expert
Burevestnik can fly at both high and low altitudes which makes it invisible, Valery Polovinkin, scientific head of the Krylov State Research Center, said
Iran to keep court trials over some rioters open — judicial official
Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei personally visited one of Tehran’s prisons, where he spent five hours studying the situation and the detainees’ cases
Top Turkish, Iranian diplomats discuss situation in Iran — source
A source in the Turkish foreign ministry gave no further details
All assets of Roszarubezhneft in Venezuela acquired by Russia under market conditions
Roszarubezhneft holds stakes in joint oil and gas enterprises with the Venezuelan side
'We choose Denmark' over US — Greenland PM
According to Jens-Frederik Nielsen, the island cannot be bought and it will remain part of the Western alliance
Finnish politician calls London’s missiles for Ukraine attempt to prolong conflict
The UK has been an obstacle to peace many times, Armando Mema noted
American IT giant begins testing combat drones in Ukraine — expert
Dmitry Kuzyakin emphasized that Qualcomm possesses the highest expertise in machine vision, mobile computing, communication equipment, and communications organization
Group of Ukrainian troops attempting to hoist flag destroyed near Krasnoarmeysk
The Kiev regime is still making attempts to deploy Ukrainian militants to stage such PR actions with a view to showing the presence of Ukrainian troops in localities liberated by Russian troops, Russia’s Defense Ministry said
Ukraine attacks Belgorod Region with almost 70 UAVs in past day
The regional crisis center reported that a civilian was killed and a driver was injured in a UAV attack on a car
Greenland situation going to get harder — Danish PM
It was difficult to withstand the absolutely unacceptable pressure from Washington, Mette Frederiksen said
Kiev in midst of near-total blackout — media
Supermarkets continue to shut down due to long-lasting power outages
Over 1,000 Ukrainian troops convicted of killing civilians — top Russian investigator
They were also found guilty of abusing civilians and participating in military activities as mercenaries, Russian Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin said
Top investigator says 445 civilians killed, 553 injured in Kursk Region because of Ukraine
According to the Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost up more than 76,500 servicemen in the hostilities in the Kursk area
Israel, Arab countries ask US not to strike Iran at this time — TV channel
The states also suggested that the administration of US President Donald Trump wait to launch large-scale strikes until the situation in Iran becomes "even more strained"
Poseidon UUV is pinnacle in underwater drone development — Krylov Research Center
"It's rightly called a 'doomsday' weapon", Valery Polovinkin noted
US seeks to manufacture pretext for military intervention — Iran’s mission to UN
US President Donald Trump’s statement about support for protesters in Iran threatens the country’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and national security, Tehran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir-Saeid Iravani said
Switzerland updates anti-Russian sanction list — government
The government’s press service said that 5 individuals, 4 organizations and 41 ships were newly added to the annexes
NATO secretary general admits there are no Russian, Chinese ships around Greenland
Mark Rutte also promised to continue negotiations within the alliance to strengthen Greenland's defense so that the United States would not need to annex the island
Press review: EU mulls Russia oil sanctions as Trump hits Iran trade partners with tariffs
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, January 14th
Iran calls on UN to urge US, Israel to abandon destabilizing policy against Tehran
Iranian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir-Saeid Iravani stressed that "the United States and the Israeli regime bear direct and undeniable legal responsibility for the resulting loss of innocent civilian lives, particularly among the youth"
Charges of bribing Rada members brought against former Ukrainian PM Timoshenko
Yulia Timoshenko who is facing up to 10 years behind bars said she denied all charges against her
