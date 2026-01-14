Russia open to serious negotiations on Ukraine — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly reaffirmed Russia's position on openness to negotiations on Ukraine, if they are really serious, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks with Namibian Minister of International Relations and Trade Selma Ashipala-Musavyi.

"President Putin has repeatedly, including at various events over the past couple of weeks, reaffirmed our position on openness to negotiations on Ukraine, if these negotiations are serious and if those interested in such negotiations are truly ready for them and have something to say," he noted.

Earlier, Politico, citing sources, reported that EU countries have been discussing the possibility of appointing a special representative for Ukraine peace talks, who would be able to negotiate with the Russian side on behalf of the EU. Finnish President Alexander Stubb is among the possible candidates for this role.