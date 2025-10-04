MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The West is making a big mistake in Ukraine, while Russia is not afraid of NATO’s plans and isolation threats, President Milorad Dodik of Republika Srpska (one of the two constituent entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina), said in an interview with TASS.

"The EU is making the same mistake in Ukraine that it did in the Western Balkans. We believe that everything that happened to us in the former Yugoslavia was a training ground for the Western creators of global neoliberal processes, who were preparing for developments in Ukraine. Of course, one can’t compare these situations. It is impossible for NATO forces to surround Russia and isolate it the way it was done to us Serbs," Dodik pointed out following a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a Valdai Discussion Club meeting in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi.

He noted that "Hungary’s policy is the only spark of reason in the West." "It simply compares the positions of the parties and arranges the facts; and it’s easy to come to the conclusion that the euphoria over Ukraine’s EU accession runs counter to everything we know about the bloc. Countries with undefined borders and numerous economic and social problems don’t join the European Union," Dodik went on to say. "Western strategics clearly seek to drag Ukraine into their ranks in order to keep putting the blame on Russia. They can’t understand that Russians don’t really care about their plots because Russia follows its own oath, and I can assure you that Russia is stable and no domestic problems can destabilize it as the policy that president Putin pursues is solely aimed at ensuring stability," the Republika Srpska leader concluded.