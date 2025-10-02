Tanker’s detention by France is piracy, Putin says

SOCHI, October 2. /TASS/. The detention of a tanker by France near its shores is piracy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"This is piracy. Because - yes, I know this case - the tanker was captured in neutral waters, without any grounds. They probably searched for some war goods, drones, something else. There is nothing of that. It was not there and it cannot be there," the Russian leader said.

Earlier, the French Navy stopped a tanker in the West of the country, on suspicion of violating maritime law. The office of prosecutor of Brest launched an investigation into the incident. The prosecutor’s office did not give any details about the alleged violations other than to say that the investigation is related to the possible "absence of justification of the national affiliation of the vessel or the flag" and "the refusal to obey.".