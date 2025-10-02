Putin appreciates Trump administration's lack of unnecessary hypocrisy

SOCHI, October 2. /TASS/. The current US authorities state their interests directly, without unnecessary hypocrisy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Valdai Discussion club’s plenary session.

According to the Russian leader, the administration of US President Donald Trump sometimes speaks directly about its desires.

"But without unnecessary hypocrisy," Putin added.

"It's always better to clearly understand what other persons are up to and what they're trying to achieve than to try to discern the real meaning in a series of understatements, ambiguities, and vague hints," he explained.