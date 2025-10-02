Putin's Valdai speech to delve into root causes of international situation — Kremlin

SOCHI, October 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak about the current international situation and its causes, including its origins, at the XXII annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated.

"Let us await the President's address together. It is evident that he will discuss the current situation, its precursors, and how it could further develop," he stated in a comment to VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

Peskov pointed out that the Valdai Club is an international discussion forum, and it is impossible to discuss the international agenda without mentioning Russia. "Overall, I expect a rather interesting, profound, conceptual and likely thought-provoking speech from the President," concluded the Kremlin spokesman.