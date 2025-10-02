MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The political situation following the parliamentary elections in Moldova shows that the country is turning into a Western colony, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.

"The post-election situation in that country is a natural consequence of the policies of the pro-Western forces that came to power in November 2020. Instead of the promised freedom, the promised democracy, and, naturally, the economic prosperity they promised, the republic is sinking deeper into poverty, reminiscent of the terrifying West European medieval Inquisition, and is literally turning into a Western colony," she noted during a briefing. "Under these circumstances, the most concerning thing is the fate of ordinary Moldovans, who, in their own country, have found themselves hostages to the dictatorial policies of the pro-Western elites who have usurped power."

Zakharova noted that ordinary citizens have found themselves "hostages of Western patrons who are conducting sophisticated neocolonial experiments on Moldovan citizens."

Furthermore, Zakharova emphasized that the parliamentary elections in Moldova have further divided an already polarized society. "Moldovans feel cheated. They are not prepared to accept the manipulated results. Supporters of Moldova's opposition forces have announced they will not recognize the vote results," she noted.

On September 28, parliamentary elections were held in Moldova. According to preliminary data from the country's Central Election Commission, the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity retains control of parliament, receiving 55 seats in the 101-seat legislature; the Patriotic Bloc has 26 seats, the pro-European Alternative bloc - 8 seats, and Our Party and Democracy at Home - 6 each. However, the final results are yet to be announced by the Central Election Commission. The Victory Bloc was not allowed to participate. The opposition has already announced its disagreement with the vote results and plans to challenge them due to numerous violations of voter rights, although the Moldovan authorities have deemed these violations insignificant.