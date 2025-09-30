Tomahawks for Kiev, cheating at Moldova elections — Lavrov sounds off

SOCHI, September 30. /TASS/. Moldova’s parliamentary elections were clearly fraudulent - manipulated by the authorities, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told journalists on the sidelines of the 22th annual session of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

He also noted that he did not consider the issue of potential supplies of Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine a done deal.

TASS has compiled key statements by the top Russian diplomat.

About Valdai International Discussion Club

"What a great audience - attentive, unprejudiced, and always trying to clear up various foreign policy aspects."

Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in Valdai’s annual conference on October 2. "I think that session will be the most intensive and we are expecting our president."

On parliamentary election in Moldova

The elections in Moldova were fraudulent, with blatant manipulation of the vote. "The elections were fraudulent. I am even amazed that it is possible to manipulate the vote so openly."

Crooked polling stations abroad helped the party of the republic’s President Maia Sandu obtain the needed result. "Even with these manipulations, the patriotic opposition garnered more votes within Moldova than Maia Sandu’s party. And only by mobilizing the overseas vote in Europe, where people were basically carried to polling stations, while only two were opened in Russia - certainly, this helped in getting the needed percent or a half."

About supplying Kiev with Tomahawk missiles

Potential supplies of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine should not be considered a done deal yet. "I don’t think we are looking at a final decision."

Even if the Tomahawks appear in Ukraine, that won’t help them on the battlefield. "The Kremlin has already rather clearly stated that even if the Tomahawks arrive in Ukraine, this will not change the military situation."

Lavrov emphasized that it would be surprising if the US entrusted Ukraine to handle the Tomahawks: "The Americans do not send the Tomahawks just to anyone. In Europe, if I am not mistaken - to Spain and the Netherlands, they are sort of wary of the rest. And if they believe that Ukraine is a responsible country that will use them responsibly, I’d be surprised."

Kiev fudges children’s lists

The majority of those included in the Ukrainian list of 339 children submitted in Istanbul turned out either to be adults, or located outside of Russia. "After lengthy insistent persuasions, the Ukrainians submitted a list of 339 children. Out of them, the majority turned out to be not children but adults, and they weren’t even located in Russia, most of them turned out to be in Europe, not Russia."

About settling Middle Eastern Conflict

Russia hasn’t seen Trump’s plan on Gaza yet, and in any case, it can make a fair judgement only after all parties involved have given their input: "We have not seen this plan, we only heard commentaries about its components. <…> But, certainly, our opinion will be shaped only after we hear out all Palestine and Israel’s neighbors and all countries in the region in general, the League of Arab States, the Gulf Cooperation Council, and the Palestinians themselves above all."

Russia has not been invited to join international stabilizing forces in the Gaza Strip in order to settle the conflict in the Palestinian enclave. "As for international forces on ensuring security - no, nobody invited us. We basically heard about this plan just yesterday.".