Putin’s Tajikistan visit to highlight economy, regional situation — ambassador

DUSHANBE, September 30. /TASS/. The Russian and Tajik sides will discuss a wide range of issues, including economic and humanitarian cooperation as well as the regional situation, during President Vladimir Putin's state visit to Tajikistan on October 9, Russian Ambassador to the Central Asian republic Semyon Grigoryev told reporters.

"As usual during visits of this level, Putin will be accompanied by a senior delegation, including ministers overseeing security, economic, and humanitarian sectors. Accordingly, the scope of discussions will be broad, covering the economy, the international situation, humanitarian cooperation, and the regional situation, which, as you know, is complicated and requires constant attention. We expect significant and notable outcomes from the upcoming talks," he said.

Grigoryev added that Putin will also participate in two multilateral events in Dushanbe: the Second Central Asia-Russia Summit and a meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Heads of State Council. The ambassador noted that high-level exchanges between Russia and Tajikistan are very active. Putin has visited the republic 12 times during his presidency. Semyon Grigoryev highlighted that President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has made several visits to Russia over the past year, including attending the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow marking the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

"In this context, Putin’s upcoming state visit to Tajikistan is a continuation of this series of visits," Grigoryev emphasized. He also recalled that Tajikistan is chairing the CIS in 2025.

"I must say that this chairmanship is proceeding very effectively and interestingly. Tajikistan, as the chair of the Commonwealth, is acting innovatively, proposing initiatives and steps aimed at enhancing the efficiency of our organization. Russia fully supports Tajikistan in this work," the diplomat said.

Russia-Tajikistan relations

Earlier, Putin, in a congratulatory message to Rahmon on the 34th anniversary of Tajikistan’s independence, noted the successful development of strategic partnership and allied relations between the two countries and expressed confidence in further strengthening constructive ties.

In recent years, Tajikistan’s largest trade turnover has been with Russia and China. The trade turnover between Tajikistan and Russia from January to August this year exceeded $1.4 billion, with growth rates reaching 13%. By the end of 2024, trade between the two countries reached approximately $1.9 billion, a 15% increase compared to 2023.

In March, Putin, following talks with Rahmon in the Kremlin, stated that Moscow and Dushanbe are working to increase bilateral trade turnover by 2.5 times by 2030.