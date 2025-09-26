MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Germany’s economy continues to suffer without the restart of the remaining Nord Stream pipeline, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a TASS question.

He noted that the pipeline line, which was not damaged, could be restarted practically at any moment.

"Does the German economy continue to suffer because this line is not operating? The answer is obvious to everyone: yes, it continues to suffer," the Kremlin representative said.

Peskov added that the sabotaged Nord Stream pipelines can be repaired, although over time they deteriorate. "It is certainly possible to repair the blown-up lines. However, a line in its current damaged condition gradually deteriorates," he said.

On September 26, 2022, unprecedented damage was recorded on three lines of Nord Stream and the yet-to-be-launched Nord Stream 2. As Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted, Moscow has no doubt that the pipelines were sabotaged with US support. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office subsequently opened a case into an act of international terrorism.