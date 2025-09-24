Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov meeting with US Secretary of State Rubio in New York

NEW YORK, September 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, a TASS correspondent reported.

The meeting began without opening remarks for the press and is continuing behind closed doors.

On July 10, Lavrov and Rubio held a nearly hour-long bilateral meeting on the sidelines of ASEAN-related events in Malaysia. In addition, Lavrov and Rubio held multiple phone calls in 2025. Furthermore, the heads of foreign policy departments led the Russian and US delegations at the February 18 meeting in Riyadh, which lasted approximately 4.5 hours. The Russian Foreign Minister and the US Secretary of State also participated in a "three-on-three" negotiation during the summit in Alaska.