Putin orders to arrange new Q&A session

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government and his administration to begin preparations for a new Q&A session.

"Given the relevance of this project, I ask the [presidential] administration and colleagues from the Russian government to prepare for the regular Q&A session," Putin said at a government meeting.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier told TASS that the traditional Q&A session, combined with a major press conference, would definitely take place before the end of the year.

The previous event, Year-end Recap with Vladimir Putin, was held on December 19, 2024. It was the third time this format had been used, after first being introduced in 2020. Initially, the Q&A and the press conference were held separately, with Putin’s first televised live Q&A broadcast taking place in 2001.