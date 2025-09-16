MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov dismissed British criticism of Moscow's revival of the Intervision song contest, accusing the UK of not having a cultural legacy of its own.

Commenting on a story from The Guardian saying that Russia was "dusting off the Intervision brand," the top diplomat said: "Someone is trying to accuse Russia of dusting off some old relic." "The Guardian wrote that, right? Well, the British have nothing left to dust off. Unfortunately, they continue to undermine people-to-people contacts," the foreign minister said at a press conference dedicated to preparations for the contest.

He noted that Western governments are depriving their own citizens of the opportunity to interact with other cultures. "This is wrong and does not reflect well on today's Western civilization," Lavrov added.

"We are in favor of communication and getting to know each other better. The overwhelming majority of foreigners who come to Moscow for the first time leave with positive impressions," the top Russian diplomat emphasized.

About Intervision

Intervision was a song contest organized by the International Radio and Television Organization, which existed from 1946 to 1993. It was held in the 1960s and 1980s, similar to Eurovision, a music award organized by the European Broadcasting Union, which split from the International Radio and Television Organization. The contest was attended not only by socialist countries close to the USSR, but also by Austria, Belgium, Spain, Canada, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Finland.

The revived Intervision contest will take place on September 20, 2025, in Moscow, with a live broadcast on Channel One. Russia will be represented by Yaroslav Dronov, an Honored Artist of Russia who performs under the pseudonym Shaman.

TASS is the contest's information partner.