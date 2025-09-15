Russian envoy outlines Moscow’s position on UAV incident in Poland to Canadian authorities

WASHINGTON, September 16. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Ottawa Oleg Stepanov has outlined Moscow's position regarding reports of an incident involving unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Poland to Canadian authorities.

Stepanov said at a meeting with the political director of the Canadian foreign service Richard Arbeiter that "the Russian Federation had no reason to physically impact targets in Poland or any other NATO country, or to violate NATO airspace," a representative of the Russian embassy in Ottawa told TASS.

"The ambassador also drew attention to Moscow's proposal to Poland to immediately hold bilateral consultations regarding reports of the UAV incident," the embassy added. "As he noted, Warsaw, in accordance with established diplomatic practice, should have used existing bilateral channels of communication with Moscow before making public accusations or bringing the issue up for discussion in NATO," the embassy said, adding that the Polish authorities "have not yet presented any evidence for their allegations."

On the morning of September 10, Poland’s operational military command announced the destruction of several objects identified as UAVs that had violated national airspace. According to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, nineteen violations of the country’s airspace were reported. In response, NATO invoked Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty at Poland’s request, initiating consultations among alliance members.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense has said that during the night of September 9-10, Russian forces targeted Ukrainian military-industrial facilities in the Ivano-Frankovsk, Khmelnitsky, and Zhitomir regions, as well as in Vinnitsa and Lvov. The ministry emphasized that no targets within Polish territory were planned for destruction. It also noted that the UAVs allegedly crossing into Polish airspace had a maximum range of 700 kilometers. The Russian Defense Ministry expressed its readiness to engage in consultations with Poland regarding the incident.