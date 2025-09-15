Russia will pursue Europe for asset theft until end of time — Medvedev

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The implementation of plans to issue a "loan to Ukraine backed by Russian assets" carries the risk of Europe facing prosecution in all jurisdictions for eternity, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev emphasized.

"Regarding the theft of Russian property in the form of a 'loan to Ukraine secured by Russian assets,' an idea being nurtured by various miscreants from Brussels and EU countries. Should this come to pass, Russia will pursue the member states of the European Union, as well as the Euro-degenerates from Brussels and certain EU countries who attempt to seize our property, until the end of time," he warned on his Telegram channel.

And, as Medvedev stressed, Russia will pursue this objective by all available means "in all possible international and national courts, and, in certain cases, even by extrajudicial means."