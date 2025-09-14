Over 15.3 million cyberattacks on CEC resources reported since early June

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. More than 15.3 million attempted cyberattacks on the web portal of Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) have been staged since June 1, Igor Borisov, a CEC member, said.

"According to the latest data, as many as 15,328,873 dangerous attacks of high, medium and low intensity have been staged on the CEC’s internet portal since June 1, 2025," he said.

According to Borisov, a total of 1,397 attacks on the CEC portal have been reported since the beginning of the ongoing election campaign and such attacks continue.