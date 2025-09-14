Some 16 mln people have voted in elections at various levels in Russian regions

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. More than 16 million people have voted in elections at various levels in the Russian regions, with over 1.4 million voters having cast their ballots remotely, Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova told a briefing.

"Over 16 million people have voted by now. More than 1 million 471,000 people have voted on the federal platform of remote electronic voting, which is more than 85% of those who applied to vote remotely," she said.

Almost 12,000 people out of 17,700 registered have already voted at extraterritorial polling stations in Moscow, Pamfilova added.