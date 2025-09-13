Envoy states lack of framework for future agreements between Russia and Ukraine

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The approaches of Russia and Ukraine to the conflict settlement are too different and at the moment there is not even a framework for future agreements, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik told TASS in an interview.

"At the moment we do not have a basis, at the moment we do not have, excuse me, even a skeleton of such agreements, because the approaches that Russia and Ukraine profess for the negotiation process are too different," the diplomat said.

In this context, the Ambassador-at-Large noted that the possibility of raising the level of direct Russian-Ukrainian contacts in Istanbul "is not such a key point that would affect the negotiations."

Any negotiation process is based on "developing appropriate solutions that are the most compromising for both parties and are acceptable to both sides," Miroshnik added.

Quoting the words of President Vladimir Putin, he recalled that "at the moment, Vladimir Medinsky (aide to the Russian President, head of the Russian negotiating group with Ukraine - TASS) has more than enough authority as part of the delegation that is represented in Istanbul."

"Again, at this stage, this is the most pragmatic and verified approach. If additional political weight is needed, as the President said, then Russia does not deny such a possibility. Here we need to understand, if is it necessary?" he went on.

"If Ukraine had the slightest desire to work on this document, to work really on finding a way out [of the crisis], then, believe me, Vladimir Medinsky, who has a direct connection with the President, clearly carries out the directives that he receives from the President, is more than enough," the diplomat said.