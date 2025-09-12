One killed, 24 injured in two days of attack on Russia’s Belgorod region — governor

BELGOROD, September 12. /TASS/. One was killed and 24 others were wounded in a two-day massive Ukrainian attack on the Belgorod Region, the governor of the bordering Russian region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported.

"The situation remains tense not only in border areas but also in the Belgorod District and the city of Belgorod. Yesterday, the two-day massive attack on two municipalities in the Belgorod Region continued. And, unfortunately, one person was killed yesterday," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel. "Over the past two days, 18 civilians, including two children, were injured in Belgorod and the adjacent district. Wider in the region, 24 people were injured," he added.

According to Gladkov, all those affected by the attack are receiving the necessary medical assistance.