Russian air defenses destroy over 30 dones in St. Petersburg Region

ST. PETERSBURG, September 12. /TASS/. More than 30 drones have been eliminated over the St. Petersburg Region, Governor Alexander Drozdenko said on his Telegram channel.

"Over 30 UAVs have been destroyed by air defense forces and assets over the St. Petersburg Region," he wrote.

The governor specified that the fall of drone debris and fragments was recorded in Vsevolozhsk, Tosno, the villages of Pokrovskoye and Uzmino, as well as in the Lomonosovsky District outside populated areas. "There are no casualties. The repulsion of the drone attack continues," the governor emphasized.