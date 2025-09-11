Ukrainian army attacks Zaporozhye nuke station training center, no casualties reported

MELITOPOL, September 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has launched a drone strike on the Zaporozhye nuclear power station’s training center, the plant said on Telegram.

It added that there were no casualties, and that all power units continue to work as usual.

"The training center of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant was attacked by the enemy’s unmanned aerial vehicles today. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties among the station staff. The radiation background at the industrial site of the NPP and the adjacent territory is within the natural background values and is within norms," it said.

All the station's systems are functioning normally. "The modes of safe operation of the power units have not been violated."

The attack was said to be an intimidation tactic against its employees.

"This provocative attack on the training center is another extremely dangerous and absolutely unacceptable action aimed at intimidating the staff and destabilizing the situation. The strike on the facility, which is critically important for maintaining the highest qualifications of personnel, demonstrates the aggressor's complete disregard for international security standards," it said.

The previous UAV attack on the training center was carried out on September 6. It hit the roof of the G building, located 300 meters from the power unit.