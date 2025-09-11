Russia discusses Israeli-Palestinian settlement in contacts with US — Lavrov

SOCHI, September 11. /TASS/. Russia is discussing the Israeli-Palestinian settlement in contacts with the US, and the trends in this direction are very alarming, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following a meeting of the Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council Strategic Dialogue.

"These are very alarming trends. They have all been growing. We are discussing this with our US colleagues during our dialogue, by the way. Nevertheless, we are trying to explain that, without addressing the root cause - the deprivation of the Palestinians' rights and their promised right to their own state, where they could build their lives - there is no hope for calming the situation in the Middle East. Extremist sentiments will only be fueled," the top diplomat said.

Lavrov pointed out that it is necessary to try to "pull this settlement process back from the brink of disaster." "Otherwise, we will be forced to accept Israel's current position that a Palestinian state is unnecessary," he noted. The Russian foreign minister called the Israeli position that "the Palestinians must be resettled and, as a result of this ethnic cleansing, something must be set up in the Gaza Strip that will be controlled by Israel" very dangerous.

The top Russian diplomat also pointed to "the Netanyahu government's unprecedented decisions to build new settlements" in the West Bank. "These dots, which used to be isolated on the map of the West Bank, are now merging into a single, continuous mass. I have also heard that there is discussion in Israel about creating one or two Palestinian municipalities in the West Bank instead of a state," the foreign minister noted, calling these trends alarming.