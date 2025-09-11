Foreign ministers to meet on October 13 on eve of Russian-Arab summit, Lavrov says

SOCHI, September 11. /TASS/. Foreign ministers will meet on October 13 ahead of the Russian-Arab summit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We are waiting for the leaders of your countries on October 15 in Moscow to participate in the first Russian-Arab summit, and two days before that, on October 13, a preparatory meeting at the level of foreign ministers will be held," he told a plenary session of the Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council Strategic Dialogue.

Lavrov invited his colleagues to the upcoming meeting. According to him, it will have to "finalize the final documents of the Russian-Arab summit."

In May, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a telegram on the occasion of the opening of the 34th Arab League summit, invited all Arab League leaders to the first Russian-Arab summit. He said he is sure that the Russian-Arab meeting will contribute to further strengthening mutually beneficial multifaceted cooperation between the two countries and help ensure peace, security and stability in the regions of the Middle East and North Africa.